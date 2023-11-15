US secretly sends Israel more ammunition, missiles – Bloomberg

Ekaterina Girnyk15:35, 15.11.23

This includes the supply of shells for Apache attack helicopters and bunker-busting ammunition.

The Pentagon is secretly increasing military aid to Israel , sending more laser-guided missiles for Apache attack helicopters, as well as 155mm shells, night vision goggles, bunker-busting ammunition and new army vehicles.

According to Bloomberg , arms supplies to Israel go beyond the widely publicized deliveries of Iron Dome interceptors and Boeing Co. smart bombs. And these deliveries continue even as the US tries to persuade Israel to reduce the number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

The weapons are already being delivered or the Defense Department is working to make them available from stockpiles in the U.S. and Europe, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News. For example, as of the end of October, all 36,000 rounds for 30 mm cannons, 1,800 M141 bunker-busting ammunition and at least 3,500 night vision devices had been delivered.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to discuss specifics, but the Defense Department said it was “using multiple avenues—from domestic actions to U.S. industrial channels—to provide Israel with the means to defend itself.”

It is noted that this security assistance continues to arrive almost daily.

The shipments of artillery shells and other munitions have drawn criticism from non-governmental organizations that say the US shipments allowed Israel to continue its bombing campaign, which has led to many casualties in the Gaza Strip.

