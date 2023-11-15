The Russian Federation bypassed sanctions and bought a Canadian drone detection system, – media

Evgenia Sokolenko13:33, 15.11.23

This radar weighs less than 10 kg and is capable of tracking up to 14 targets simultaneously.

The Russian technological university MIREA, despite anti-Russian sanctions , purchased and received the SkyEye drone detection system, which was developed by the Canadian company Skycope Technologies.

The Russian Agency writes about this , which identified relevant information on the government procurement website of the aggressor country. It is noted that the contract was opened on May 11, and on June 7, the higher education institution received SkyEye. The cost of the contract was 4.5 million rubles.

As noted, the import of such equipment into an aggressor country likely violates Canadian sanctions. However, the supplier under the contract was a private entrepreneur who attached to the government contract a declaration of the Eurasian Economic Union for the import of SkyEye systems dated January 2023, issued to the Moscow company Techcom.

The educational institution that SkyEye acquired is developing counter-drone systems. He also purchased three Chinese Drone 1200 anti-drone guns.

What is known about SkyEye

According to the manufacturing company, this radar weighs less than 10 kg and can be deployed within five minutes. SkyEye can “guide” up to 14 targets simultaneously and is capable of detecting UAVs at a distance of up to 35 km in open areas and up to 10 km in urban areas.

The drone recognition library of this radar contains more than 330 models. However, the artificial intelligence system almost accurately identifies drones unknown to SkyEye.

