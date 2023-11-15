The Russian Army even lost BMP-1U near Avdeevka, stolen in Georgia in 2008

Irina Pogorelaya19:47, 15.11.23

Analysts noted that this may indicate two nuances.

There are fierce battles in the Avdeevka area / photo ua.depositphotos.com

Images have appeared in the public domain indicating that during the assault on Avdeevka in October-November, Russian occupiers even used BMP-1U infantry fighting vehicles, which were stolen from the Georgian army in 2008.

According to Defense-ua , at least one such armored fighting vehicle at the disposal of the Russians was lost in battle. This was recorded by the RUBpAK of the 47th mechanized brigade. For the first time, the fact that Russian occupiers are using even BMP-1U, stolen from Georgia 15 years ago, became known in September from a video of Russian propagandists.

It is unknown where the occupiers have stored the “Georgian” BMP-1U until now, and how many vehicles of this type have been adopted by the Russians. It is only known that at that time the Russians stole 14 BMP-1U units from Georgia.

At the same time, the publication noted that the occupiers replaced the cannon on these stolen armored fighting vehicles – instead of the ZTM-1, there is a Russian 2A72. The publication added that in addition to “Georgian” vehicles, the Russians also used such rarities as the BTR-90 and BTR-50 for assaults near Avdeevka .

The publication suggested that when planning the attack on Avdievka, the command of the Russian Army deliberately went for the maximum “scavenging” of all the remains of equipment at the storage bases, with the expectation of either maximum pressure on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, or its own potential high losses during the assault on the city.

Russian occupation forces increased the number of attacks in the Avdiivka direction . In addition, the invaders are increasing the use of aerial bombs in the Donetsk region.

