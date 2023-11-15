The issue of assistance to Ukraine has reached a critical point, – State Department

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya01:25, 15.11.23

The Pentagon has exhausted almost all allocated funds.

The issue of the United States providing military assistance to Ukraine is at a critical point.

US State Department Speaker Matthew Miller stated this at a briefing . “We are at a critical point with regard to assistance to Ukraine. The Pentagon has publicly stated that it has exhausted about 95% of the funds allocated for providing security assistance to Ukraine – assistance that is very important,” he said.

The Speaker noted that this is why it is necessary for the House of Representatives to accept additional requests for funding security assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, the State Department expects that requests for assistance to Israel and funding for humanitarian assistance for residents of the Gaza Strip will be accepted.

American aid to Ukraine: latest news

On November 8, the White House National Security Council announced that the United States had spent 96% of the funds allocated to help Ukraine . It was reported that before the start of winter, the Pentagon had about $1.1 billion left for these purposes.

Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the lack of American funding has already affected Ukraine’s ability to defend itself from a full-scale Russian invasion.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...