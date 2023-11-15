Martin Vrečko

Fox News has been known mostly for employing supporters of the Russia-China alliance like Tucker C. So it’s good to hear real patriots on Fox News, explaining why we need to counter Putin’s megalomaniac plans.

Some Americans want to stop weapon shipments to Ukraine. Their latest excuse is that it costs too much. So let’s put the numbers into perspective.

< $30 bln: actual money contributed to Ukraine

$30 bln (in 2023 dollars): Zumwalt, just one of Pentagon’s weapons program that resulted in far less destroyers than planned and that won’t serve the prupose for which they were built

$100 bln: theoretical value of all the support for Ukraine, including old weapons and ammunitions.

$220 bln. unrelated to Ukraine, the value of equipment that Pentagon has given to US military contractors and is now unaccounted for

$300 bln: the value of Russian assets confiscated by the West

$817 bln: the 2023 annual US federal military budget (state expenses for the national guards not included)

$2 trillion: the cost of the war in Afghanistan that did nothing to curtail America’s worst enemies Russia, China, Iran and North Korea

$7 trillion: the US federal military spending since Russia attacked Ukraine in 2014

If we are worried about the budget deficit, a continued contribution to Ukraine’s effort to stop Putin is the ideal choice. For only $100 billion, Ukraine has decimated the army of one of the two main enemies of the US. If dealing with China was also this cheap, the US could balance the budget.

Thus, people who oppose sending weapons to Ukraine are essentially against the US’ defense.

They also claim that this money is misspent in #Ukraine. They don’t provide any proof. Their instructions from Moscow don’t include that.

Talking about misspending, the Pentagon failed the audit for 5 years in a row, can only account for 39% of its $3.5 trillion in assets (https://lnkd.in/dYaadsUp) and buried a study that found $125 billion in wasteful spending

(https://lnkd.in/dQcavpSd).

Contributing to Ukraine’s efforts to stop Russia is by far the best investment and this investment is quite small in comparison.

