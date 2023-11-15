Russians destroy historic buildings of Jewish school, synagogue in Zaporizhzhia region

14.11.2023 23:46

Russian troops have destroyed a Jewish school and a synagogue in the Zaporizhzhia region’s village of Novozlatopol.

The relevant statement was made by President of the Association of National Minorities of the Zaporizhzhia region Naufal Khamdani on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy destroyed the historical buildings of a Jewish school and a synagogue in the Zaporizhzhia region’s Novozlatopol,” the report states.

According to Naufal Khamdani, one of the two buildings dated back to the late 19th century and served as a synagogue.

Another building was destroyed nearby. It was a Jewish school built in the 1920s.

Naufal Khamdani shared the photographs from the scene, adding that only the outer walls, which are also damaged, had remained in place.

