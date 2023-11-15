Russian military expressed fears over the actions of Ukrainian partisans operating in occupied territories. The Ukrainian resistance movement is gaining momentum, leaving Russian military forces on edge.

According to Russian soldiers, Ukrainians have been engaging in various acts of resistance, including delivering poisoned food, planting explosives under collaborators’ vehicles, and providing intelligence to Ukrainian reconnaissance units about the presence and locations of occupying forces.

Russian military personnel claim that Ukrainians are adding sulfur and acid to drinks, poisoning food, and even mining e-cigarettes with explosives.

According to Russian sources, in the past month alone, approximately 26 Russian military personnel have been poisoned, resulting in five fatalities from household explosive devices.

Correspondence of the Russian military with journalists where they complain about the Ukrainian partisan movement, which poisons Russians and sends them booby-trapped gifts.



Russian media outlets also confirm numerous instances of resistance. In October, reports claimed an attempt to poison Russian military aviators with a cake. Russian occupation authorities arrested a native of Melitopol, charging him with a “terrorist act.”

Additionally, there has been a surge in vehicle bombings targeting Russian military and collaborators. In November alone, three such incidents occurred in Mariupol, Melitopol, and Volnovakha, where partisans successfully detonated vehicles carrying Russian personnel.

Last month, the Ukrainian underground even targeted a Russian train transporting ammunition and fuel from occupied Crimea.

The Center for National Resistance reports that partisans in the Zaporizhia region executed ten successful railway sabotage operations in 2023.

One key factor fueling the resistance is the overwhelming support from local communities. Ordinary citizens, fueled by a deep-rooted sense of patriotism and a desire for freedom, are actively participating in the movement.

In the occupied city of Luhansk, the car of a coloborant, former chief of the “People’s Militia of LPR” Mikhail Filiponenko, was exploded – he died.



Occupation officials periodically report detaining individuals allegedly involved in “subversive or reconnaissance” activities. Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, commented that the occupation authorities struggle to suppress resistance forces in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

Fedorov revealed that occupation authorities have established specialized structures to hunt down members of the Ukrainian underground. Occupying forces may stop individuals on the street, check their phones and messaging apps during walks, and interrogate them on suspicion of being part of the resistance.

In a recent series of sweeping operations conducted by Russian security forces, around a thousand partisans engaged in activities within the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have been captured. The intensified efforts by Russian authorities aimed to dismantle resistance networks and restore control in these contested areas.

Activists of the ‘Yellow Ribbon’ movement raised the flag of Ukraine on Mount Boyka in the occupied Crimea, aiming to remind Russian occupiers that Crimea is Ukrainian land.



The resistance movement, characterized by its determined and stealthy operations, has become a formidable force against the Russian military presence. Operating covertly, the Ukrainian partisans have successfully expanded their influence across the occupied territories, posing a significant challenge to the invaders.

The growing success of the resistance has had a palpable effect on the morale of Russian military personnel. Reports suggest that the fear of facing an unpredictable and resilient adversary has created a sense of anxiety among the occupying forces. The once-confident demeanor is now marked by caution and apprehension.

