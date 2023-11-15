russian BMPs Attempt a Night Attack That FAILS Near Kupiansk (video commentary)

11/15/2023
Source: Suchomimus
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
3 comments
Very smart. Attacking at night against an enemy that has more and better night vision devices is rock solid proof of how drunk the roach officers are.
Maybe the orcs were told they are driving stealth tanks. 🤣
👍🤣