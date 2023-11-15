Russia forms three tactical groups on Dnipro’s left bank. Expert group explains why

15 november, 2023

Military and political observer of the Information Resistance group, Oleksandr Kovalenko, believes that Russian enemy is not planning to flee the left bank of the Dnipro River.

He said this on the air of the Espreso TV channel.

“There are no signs that the enemy is planning to flee from the left bank. On the contrary, we observe that the Russia is forming three tactical groups to launch more intensive actions to stop the expansion of the grey zone that has emerged along the left bank of the Dnipro in the occupied Kherson region,” Kovalenko stressed.

According to the military and political observer of the Information Resistance group, the enemy has not yet fully deployed the main strike units on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

“These three tactical groups will operate from the area of Kozachy Laheri and Korsunka frontally on Krynky. The main strike units of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division and the units of the 7th Air Assault Division have not yet been fully deployed. We can also observe the arrival of units of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade in the direction of Krynky, which reinforces Storm-Z units,” Kovalenko explained.

On November 13, the American Institute for the Study of War reported that over the past day, November 12, the Ukrainian Defense Forces had some success in advancing in a ground operation on Dnipro’s left bank in the Kherson region.

On November 13, Russian propaganda news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS reported that the Russian Defense Ministry had decided to move troops “to more favorable positions east of Dnipro” in the Kherson region. Later, they retracted these statements, and the Defense Ministry called them a provocation. The Ukrainian resistance also denied this information.

The spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, noted that the Russian army still has the ability to bring heavy artillery to the Kinburn Spit.

