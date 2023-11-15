Media: Russian General Teplinsky Angers Shoigu, Gerasimov

The commander of the Russian Airborne Troops recorded an appeal to the soldiers.

Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of the Russian Airborne Troops and head of the Dnepr occupation group, has recorded a video message to soldiers in which he revealed the losses of the Russian army in the “special operation”.

He gave the names of top-level Airborne Forces officers who were eliminated during the Ukrainian offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Attention to the address of the high-ranking occupant was drawn by blogger Necro Mancer, who tracks information about the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine on the Net.

“It is with pain that I report the death of such paratrooper officers (…) as regiment commander Vasily Popov, commanders of paratrooper assault companies Vasily Guryanov and Isamat Tukhvatulin in the midst of the Zaporizhzhia battles (…). After hours of enemy shelling Andrei Lifterov, who never took a step back with his company, is still missing. Unfortunately, war is not only successes, but also losses… It has equalised the chances of survival in the front line between a general and a soldier. In war, there are situations when even the best-trained and experienced commanders have to face their last battle with dignity. And you are eloquently reminded of this by the many busts in the alleys of heroes. The busts that are added with each new war,” the Russian general said.

According to the Russian “Kremlin Snuffbox” Z-channel, Teplinsky allegedly recorded the video from a hospital where he is being treated after being wounded in an AFU strike on the Dnepr headquarters.

“The appeal was recorded in one of the military hospitals in Moscow, where the general is now being treated (the sources conceal in which one)…. He was literally drugged with anaesthetic, helped to dress in a military uniform, was given the text, and he read it. Note how difficult it is for him to pronounce some words, how difficult it is to say them under the influence of drugs,” the resource wrote.

According to him, the Russian general has a serious leg wound.

Russian media also assure that Teplinsky’s words about the losses have angered Defence Minister Shoigu and the head of the General Staff, Gerasimov.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/15/571586/

