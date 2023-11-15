For the first time in history, Russia was expelled from the UNESCO Executive Board, – Zelensky

Katerina Chernovol22:11, 15.11.23

The President emphasized that the international role of the Russian Federation will only weaken.

For the first time in history, the Russian Federation was expelled from the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Agency ( UNESCO ).

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced this on the social network X. He emphasized that “the era of Russian influence is over.”

“For the first time in history, Russia was excluded from the Executive Council of UNESCO. The era of Russian influence is over, and rightly so: Russian terrorists have no place at the head of significant international organizations. Russia’s international role will only weaken,” the head of state wrote.

Previously, Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to UNESCO to exclude the Russian Federation from the Executive Board. The Verkhovna Rada asked for this twice – in May 2022 and July 2023 – noting that Russian occupiers are destroying cultural heritage sites in Ukraine.

