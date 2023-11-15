China could play a role in helping US support Ukraine

15 NOVEMBER 2023

John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said on board Air Force One on Tuesday 14 November that China could play a role in helping the United States support Ukraine and advancing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s vision for a just peace in Ukraine.

Source: John Kirby during a briefing; Voice of America

Details: Kirby said US President Joe Biden will talk about events in Ukraine during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Quote: “Again, I don’t want to get ahead of the conversation that hasn’t happened yet. I do think that certainly they will want to talk about what’s going on in Ukraine, and the President will make it clear that we’re going to continue to support Ukraine against Russia’s aggression.

And certainly we would welcome opportunities, if China was willing to be helpful, in making sure that Israel can get the support that it needs to defend itself and that we can get humanitarian assistance to those in need.”

More details: The meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will be held on 15 November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in San Francisco.

It will be Xi’s first visit to San Francisco since he was a young Communist Party leader. No big announcements are expected after the Biden-Xi meeting, but there is no shortage of challenging issues on the agenda.

Biden and Xi last met nearly a year ago on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. During the nearly three-hour meeting, Biden expressly objected to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” towards Taiwan and discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as other issues.

Support UP or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/15/7428808/

Like this: Like Loading...