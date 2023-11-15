14.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On the evening of Tuesday, November 14, in the city of Kurganinsk, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out on the territory of a local military unit.

This was reported by RosSMI, citing the words of local residents (to see photos and videos, scroll to the end of the page). According to preliminary information, a sawmill on the territory of the unit could have caught fire.

There is also a version about a garbage fire. There are no reports of casualties yet.

Note that, according to data from the network, in Kurganinsk there are:

– 242nd separate bridge railway battalion;

– 211th separate railway mechanization battalion.

“I was driving home… The military unit is on fire. It’s just crazy!” – said the eyewitness.

As OBOZ.UA reported, on the morning of November 14, explosions were heard again in Kolomna near Moscow. The Russian Federation reported a drone attack in the area of ​​the Mashinostroenie design bureau.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber. Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://news.obozrevatel.com/russia/v-krasnodarskom-krae-gorit-voinskaya-chast-pervyie-podrobnosti-foto-i-video.htm?_ga=2.161145274.602501970.1698959007-1404911090.1673192140&_gl=11csitox_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwMDAyOTQ2My40OTguMC4xNzAwMDI5NDYzLjYwLjAuMA..

Like this: Like Loading...