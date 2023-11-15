War Day 629: Many try to hide it, but Ukraine’s got Russia in a bind

Joe Lindsley

SPIES NOT SO SECRET, ELITES NOT SO RIGHT

I share the curious story of a trip to London when Foreign Official officials mistook me, in a friendly way, for an American spy. This is a lesson for all of us to keep a healthy sense of skepticism towards elites, journalists, and politicians.

Those same elites are missing a huge story right now about Ukraine:

Ever since Ukraine’s military began hitting prime Russian military targets in the Crimean peninsula and Black Sea 55 days ago, Russia’s logistics have been hugely weakened. Maybe this explains why there’s been no major nationwide missile attack upon Ukraine since then.

Retired American General Ben Hodges agrees, saying that this is the moment to press for victory with long-range weapons.

But the US, Germany, and others are slow with that support, amid a strange flurry of negative headlines despite Ukraine’s undoubted success. There’s a peculiar group of Russian-born individuals who’ve claimed to support Ukraine now advocating for Ukraine to negotiate, contrary to the positive developments. And the Washington Post claims morale on the ground is low, when it’s anything but.

Meanwhile, back to Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office: Maybe PM Sunak brought David Cameron back into the governing fold simply because he’s afraid about the major challenges Israel-Hamas, Ukraine-Russia (and China, and Iran, and everything else) and he wants someone with more experience to lean on. Usually there is no grander conspiracy than such simple explanations.

But Ukrainians have been showing the world: we can indeed face that fear, and we can win. It’s a matter of will and power. Let’s get the needed power to the Ukrainians?

🇺🇦 600+ DAYS OF WAR REPORTING on Chicago’s WGN Radio with host Bob Sirott and Joe Lindsley, the only American reporting in Ukraine every single day until victory 🎙️ from Tuesday 14 November 2023

