US House Speaker Endorses Trump’s Candidacy for President

This suggests that Republicans have accepted Trump as the frontrunner among the GOP presidential candidates.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has endorsed Donald Trump’s candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. This indicates support for the former president among the majority of the party.

“I’m all for President Trump,” Johnson said on CNBC .

Before that, Johnson led congressional efforts to overturn Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. After Trump’s defeat, Johnson drafted a legal brief signed by 125 other House Republicans that tried to convince the Supreme Court to throw out the election results in several disputed states that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

In an interview with CNBC, Johnson defended Trump’s actions, saying the former president believed “deep in his heart” that the election was stolen.

At the same time, Johnson still has relatively low popularity, so it is unclear how much his support will matter to voters. However, the endorsement shows that Republicans have accepted Trump as the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, even though many thought that would not happen after his 2020 election defeat.

Trump could become the next US president

As UNIAN wrote, the next presidential elections in the United States will take place in November 2024. The Republican Party, from which Trump ran in 2016 and 2020, has not yet identified its official candidate – an internal “election” procedure is currently underway. But it is Donald Trump who has the highest rating among Republicans.

Current US President Joe Biden is now behind Trump in 5 out of 6 key states. In previous elections it was the other way around.

At the same time, as Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin warned, if Donald Trump returns to the White House, his second term as US president will resemble the rule of Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian leaders.

