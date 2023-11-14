Ukrainian General: Ukrainian Forces Will Soon Take Kinburn Spit

Kyiv is intensifying operations in the southern direction.

14.11.2023

At the moment, the temporarily occupied Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv region is included in the strategic plans for active operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Subject to the successful implementation of the General Staff’s plan, Kinburn will be released. Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Marchenko said this in an interview with Yanina Sokolova.

“I can’t say for sure and reveal the details, but if what the General Staff planned will work out, then the spit will soon be ours,” said General Marchenko.

He also shared information about the situation in the southern direction. General Marchenko noted that Ukrainian troops are successfully moving forward on the left bank of the Kherson region.

“Our troops are moving to the left bank. I will not reveal a military secret when I say that we have already transferred some forces there. They are trying to gain a foothold to plan further offensive actions. That’s all I can tell you now,” the general said.

Also, Dmytro Marchenko noted that the Ukrainian marines completed their mission even in a difficult situation.

“They are moving under fire, under the control of the Russian side. Their UAVs are in the sky all the time. But our guys from the Marine Corps are coping with the task, although it’s hard for them, but they keep doing it,” the general said.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/14/571520/

