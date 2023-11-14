Ukrainian Forces Cut Important Highway In South: Russian Media Cry Foul

Russia’s supplies have been cut off.

14.11.2023

One of the Gauleiters of the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, admitted on the NTV Russian TV channel that Russia has serious problems in the Kherson region on the left bank of the Dnipro River, where the Ukrainian army managed to create a bridgehead and gain a foothold. Just recently, information about Russia’s failures in this region was kept silent, but now they are talking about it openly on Russian television. A fragment of the video is published by the Ukraine 365 Telegram channel.

“I cannot help but note the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Crimean direction. They actually call the Kherson direction the Crimean direction, and there are certain points of concern here. They have a foothold near Krynky, a settlement where they dug in,” Rogov said.

He admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to break the logistics of the Russian army on the left bank of the Dnipro River and cut off an important highway that connects Nova Kakhovka and Oleshky.

“The problem is as follows: our logistics between the Kinburn Spit and Oleshky have been broken, that is, we need to go around and make a large circle to deliver ammunition and manpower,” he said.

