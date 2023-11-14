Ukraine’s Defence Forces shoot down Russian Su-25 near Avdiivka

On 14 November, Ukraine’s Defence Forces shot down another Russian aircraft on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the United Press Center of the Defence Forces of the Tavriia front, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On Tuesday, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Su-25 attack aircraft. The weapon they used to hit the Russian air target is currently not specified.

The spokesman of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group added that this is already the 8th destroyed Russian aircraft on the Avdiivka front since the beginning of the intensification of Russian assault operations, that is, from 10 October 2023.

