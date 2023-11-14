Ukraine has switched to mass production of surface drones: Fedorov hinted at “surprises” for the occupiers

14.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In a full-scale war unleashed by the aggressor country Russia, the Ukrainian army is actively using domestically produced drones. In the battle for the Black Sea, our military has already used surface drones more than once, and soon Russian ships will be even more restless, because Ukraine has switched to mass production of such UAVs.

This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov during the telethon. According to him, our country is already developing new models of surface drones that will deliver certain “surprises” to the invaders.

The minister noted that the domestic production of surface drones is now actively scaling up, and quite a lot of them are being produced. In addition, Ukrainian developers are working on new models.

“New models with certain “surprises” are being developed, so I think that Russian ships will feel quite restless in the Black Sea,” noted Mikhail Fedorov.

Let us recall that Ukrainian special services attacked a number of Russian objects in the Black Sea with Sea Baby surface drones. They are the SBU’s own technical development. These unique drones are produced at one of the underground production facilities in Ukraine.

On August 4, 2023, a naval surface drone attacked the Russian landing ship “Olenegorsky Gornyak” in Novorossiysk Bay. It was reported that the ship received a serious hole, fell on board and could no longer carry out its combat missions;

On August 5, a maritime drone crashed into a SIG tanker 30 miles from the Kerch Strait. Russian media published photos of the damaged ship. The tanker received a hole in the engine room area.

