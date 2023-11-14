Türkiye accused Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of genocide and filed a lawsuit with the ICC

Irina Pogorelaya17:44, 14.11.23

Turkish authorities have filed a lawsuit against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Turkish side accused Netanyahu of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by lawyers of the ruling Justice and Development Party. According to Turkish media, a lawsuit was filed with the ICC by ex-parliamentarian Metin Kulunk. The politician said that everything Netanyahu has done is a crime against humanity, so he should be tried for the crime of genocide and as a murderer.

“We have submitted a statement of genocide in the Gaza Strip, carried out by the Israeli Hitler Netanyahu, to be sent to the prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court,” Külünk said.VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

The politician expressed confidence that the Turkish Ministry of Justice will do everything necessary with the statement, which totals 23 pages. He added that Ankara will not remain silent and will demand respect for the rights of the oppressed people of the Gaza Strip.HELP THE PROJECTSUPP

Like this: Like Loading...