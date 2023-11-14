The Russians destroyed almost all Ukrainian literature in the occupied East, – CNS

Katerina Chernovol21:31, 14.11.23

Russians position Ukrainian books as “extremist literature.”

Russian invaders are destroying Ukrainian literature in temporarily occupied territories. There are almost no such books left in the libraries in the occupied parts of Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

The Center for National Resistance reports this . It is noted that the work of destroying literature is carried out by representatives of the occupation administrations, in particular the so-called “education departments.”

“The occupiers send reporting for the destruction and replacement of literature in the temporarily occupied territories directly to the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation. The Russians position Ukrainian books as “extremist literature”. However, they include any Ukrainian books published in 1994-2021 as this,” the message says.

It is noteworthy that the Russians are “replacing” the destroyed Ukrainian literature with their own. Thus, in 2023 alone, the invaders brought about 2.5 million Russian books to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

What’s happening in the occupied territories

In the front-line zone of the Lugansk region, Russian occupiers are massively complaining about “partisanship.” In particular, the invaders say that in stores they are sold dumplings with needles and energy drinks with sulfur . These drinks corrode the stomachs, the occupiers say that the Russian military is “going to evacuation with holes in them.”

Meanwhile, the shortage of medicines is growing in occupied Crimea . Meanwhile, there are no places in hospitals – they are overcrowded with wounded invaders. In addition, the occupiers force the civilian population to donate blood for the Russian invaders.

