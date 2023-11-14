Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated 920 invaders in one day and destroyed 20 enemy artillery systems

11/14/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

During November 13, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed at least 77 units of Russian equipment and weapons at the front. Today, the number of enemy armored fighting vehicles burned on our soil alone has exceeded 10 thousand, and artillery systems – 7.5 thousand.

But most of all, the defenders thinned out the manpower of the Russian army – 313,470 invaders were eliminated, of which about 920 over the past 24 hours. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

Of the equipment of the invaders, the Defense Forces the day before burned 20 artillery systems (all 7589), seven armored combat vehicles (10,086), eight tanks (5362) and one MLRS (882).

In addition, 15 enemy operational-tactical level drones (5649) were destroyed. Also, 24 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (9,973) and two special equipment (1,081) were “demilitarized.”

Since the beginning of a full-scale war, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 580 air defense systems, shot down 1,561 cruise missiles, 324 helicopters and 322 aircraft, and also sent 22 ships/boats and a submarine of the Russian army to the bottom of the sea.

As OBOZ.UA reported, the Ukrainian “drone army” destroyed 200 units of Russian military equipment in the week from November 6 to November 13. The occupiers were defeated with the help of UAVs along the entire front line.

