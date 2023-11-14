Senate Republican Leader Supports Temporary Budget Without Money for Ukraine

Alexander Topchiy16:27, 14.11.23

The move will allow lawmakers to finalize the year’s spending bills within the next two months.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell supported House Speaker Mike Johnson’s proposal to fund the government for two months, although it would not include funding for Ukraine, which is one of McConnell’s priorities.

As a result, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is under increasing pressure to go along with Johnson’s plan. The Hill writes about this .

On Monday, McConnell praised Johnson’s proposal as “a responsible measure that will avoid a [government] shutdown, avoid harmful cuts to federal spending” and allow lawmakers to finalize the year’s spending bills over the next two months.

Schumer has insisted for weeks that spending legislation must have bipartisan support, and with McConnell backing Johnson’s proposal, Senate Democrats have no choice but to go along with it.

Schumer delayed a procedural vote scheduled for Monday on moving the legislative machinery to continue the resolution to give the House more time to act.

The big question now is whether Johnson can get enough votes to pass the stopgap funding measure out of the House. But senators said Monday they expect him to achieve his goal.

McConnell allies, including Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Susan Collins, made clear last week that they are not in favor of splitting funding for federal departments and agencies into two pools with different expirations.

Senate leaders initially wanted the regular appropriations and emergency supplemental foreign aid package bills ready by the end of the year.

Faced with a united position from McConnell and Johnson, Schumer signaled Monday that Democrats are willing to pass the House stopgap spending measure.

Schumer praised the decision as a good step in the right direction because it extends government funding at current levels and does not include the drastic cuts sought by House conservatives.

He also praised Johnson’s plan to set a Feb. 2 expiration date for Defense Department funding while keeping it tied to many non-defense social spending programs that are important to Democrats.

But Johnson’s plan leaves aside funding for Ukraine, a top priority for the democratic Biden administration as well as Republican McConnell.

If Congress approves Johnson’s proposal to extend current funding levels through 2024, there will be no other mandatory government funding bill for Ukraine or Israel that could be extended until January.

Lawmakers may now consider including the clause in the annual defense spending authorization bill.

Senate Democratic Representative Dick Durbin said he would be concerned about the fate of funding for Ukraine if Congress passes Johnson’s proposal.

“I think we need to take this seriously, and we need to combine it with the other major elements of the supplement to get it all done,” he said of the Ukraine funding, warning that Congress must approve it by the end of the year.

President Biden has proposed an emergency companion bill that would include money for Israel, Ukraine, US border funding and other priorities.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, a member of McConnell’s leadership team, said he was unhappy with the decision to pass the stopgap measure without funding for Ukraine. “It worries me, but we just need to make sure it gets done,” he said.

