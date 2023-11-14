Russian migrant: i dont like it here, but I dont go back!

🇷🇺 RUSSIAN IMMIGRANT NOT HAPPY WITH 🇺🇸 AMERICA, AND PRAISES PUTIN, BUT NOT RUSHING TO MOVE BACK TO "MOTHERLAND".— Slava (@Heroiam_Slava) November 14, 2023
What do you like most about this country? Nothing
Like what-it's not the same america when we arrived there was. No freedom of speech You could drive drunk, a cop… pic.twitter.com/5MPZSd3kcZ
2 comments
This piece of crap should be on the next plane out. If Putler is doing everything right, then he needs to be in mafia land to enjoy it, and his new found freedom of speech in russia.
They want what the West has, but then they want to turn it into muskovia.🙄😝