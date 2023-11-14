Vadim Khludzinsky19:16, 14.11.23

The owner of a small private military company harshly criticized not only the military leadership of the Russian Federation, but also the president of the aggressor country.

The failure of the so-called “special military operation” (SVO) of the Russian Federation in Ukraine is personally to blame for the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin . This was stated by the owner of a small Russian private military company “Paladin” Georgy Zakrevsky.

Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky published excerpts from his interview with one of the Russian media on his YouTube channel . In particular, the Russian military noted that the current Russian government is unable to achieve success in the war against Ukraine.

“They told us a lot about the army, how powerful and wonderful it is. All these wonderful reports… Where are our Armatas? Where are all these weapons, “which have no analogues”? – asks Zakrevsky.

According to him, during the SVO in Ukraine, “nothing worked out for Russia.”

“Moreover: they lie all the time. Lately they have been eliminating themselves. The so-called president is being eliminated. What does the Ministry of Defense have to do with it? This person is responsible for everything that happens in the country,” Zakrevsky noted.

He also points to systemic problems in the Russian economy.

“We were told for a long time that our country was rising from its knees, that its industry was developing. … It turned out there was nothing: there was no industry, there was no economy. It turned out that we don’t even make white paper, because we don’t have the components “We don’t make normal toilet paper. We don’t make automobile gearboxes, which were invented and made in the world 70 years ago,” states Zakrevsky.

(c)UNIAN 2023

