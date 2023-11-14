DIY Drones for Defense: Ukrainians Gain Expertise in Assembling FPV Drones

13 November, 2023

FPV drone assembly in Ukraine. Photo credits: s.dou.ua

Ukrainian businesses and volunteers launched an engineering online course called “People’s FPV” to teach Ukranians how to assemble and set up FPV drones.

The course was launched by the Victory Drones project team together with Ukrainian drone manufacturer Vyriy Drone.

For two weeks, experts will share their knowledge of how to assemble and configure 7-inch strike FPV drones. After verification, these drones will help the military on the frontlines. Participation is free, but listeners must purchase the necessary components at their own expense.

What the online course involves:

participating in Zoom lectures live with Q&A;

access to educational materials and videos;

access to the list of components and necessary tools/materials (they will need to be purchased independently);

access to a community of engineers where you can consult, ask questions, share success.

Participants of the course will receive a working scheme, support and supervision.

FPV drone in Ukraine. Photo credits: s.dou.ua

“You will be sure that the drone you assemble will be able to successfully burn the invaders’ equipment,” the organizers said.

Video recordings of classes and additional materials will be available to all graduates.

After completing the course, participants will be introduced to the online community of engineers, in which they can exchange experience and receive advice.

Lecture topics:

1. FPV drone structure and main components.

2. The ‘Must have’ tools and materials for assembly. Soldering technique.

3. Configuration of a 7-inch kamikaze drone and overview of popular components from various manufacturers.

4. Workshop: frame assembly, drone design, and motor soldering.

5. Workshop: pinout and soldering of electronic components.

6. Final assembly, software and settings, motor check.

7. Common build errors. 7-, 8- and 10-inch bombers, dropping mechanisms, antennas and repeaters, 3D printing for FPV.

Training under the Victory Drones project is ongoing. The next group will begin its work approximately in mid-November.

Shrike FPV drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine as part of the “Army of drones” project, October 2023. Photo credits: Mykhailo Fedorov

The course lasts two weeks and provides seven thematic lectures. Next, the groups will start every two weeks. More details and registration – at the link.

Recall that Ukrainian volunteer engineers have developed a quadcopter control station for the military.

To donate for drones:

Euro-card SEPA

Account number (IBAN): GB66CLJU00997187595264

BIC: CLJUGB21

Account Holder Name: HONCHAROV DMYTRO

TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number): 3188321450

Bank: Clear Junction Limited

Bank address: 15 Kingsway, London WC2B 6UN

PayPal: dmytgonc@gmail.com (leave the comment: “for fpv-drones”)

