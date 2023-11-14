November 14, 2023November 14, 2023 Bill B. Ben Hodges – Ukraine’s Long Game, russian Future is Ominous (video interview) 11/14/2023 russian army Will Not Survive the Next Five Months Source: Info Flow Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
I hope he’s right.
Me too.