As a former US general, I know the West can and must stand against both Russia and Iran

If we don’t fight two wars, we may find ourselves fighting three

13 November 2023 •

Today, the Western and allied democracies face challenges all around the world. Two of Iran’s proxies, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthi rebels of Yemen, are actively engaged in war against Israel following the shocking Hamas atrocities of October 7. Iran itself is acting directly in attempts to interdict shipping in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, entrance to the Gulf. An even bigger war grinds on in Ukraine, where Russia has committed many of the same atrocities as Hamas – including the mass abduction of children.

Russia is benefiting significantly as Western attention is diverted from its bloody invasion and war crimes in Ukraine, and I do not believe it is a coincidence that Russia’s firm ally Iran stands behind the groups which have attacked Israel. There may not be an orchestrated plan underway, but it is not mere chance that the world’s various villains take action together to undermine the West and its allies.

Meanwhile China watches. Beijing is waiting to see if the US and UK and other Western nations have the political will, military capability, and industrial capacity to help Ukraine defeat Russia, limit the war in Gaza from spreading beyond the borders of Israel, help bring about a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, deter Iran from further strikes against US forces in Syria, and still have enough wherewithal left to deter China from its own aggression against the Philippines or Taiwan. This will be front of mind for President Xi when he meets President Biden this week.

China, Iran and Russia share a disdain for the current international rules-based order created after World War II from which so many of us have benefited and prospered and which we now seem to take for granted. They see weakness and exploit the lack of trust and coherence in so many of our societies. They see the disastrous conclusion to the 20 years of war in Afghanistan as evidence that no nation can really trust the Western powers as reliable partners.

Ukraine now fears it may be the next to be abandoned, and with good reason. An element in US politics, specifically the extreme right wing of the Republican Party, has decided to oppose support for Ukraine, apparently for no better reason than that their domestic political opponents are in favour of it. It’s incredible to see the “Party of Reagan” using Kremlin talking points and turning their back on Ukraine which is fighting a Russian invader.

Support for Ukraine, in perpetuity if need be, ought to be a no-brainer for any American. This is not some far off regional border dispute, as one Republican Presidential Candidate described it. What’s happening in Ukraine is about so much more than Ukraine. American prosperity depends on European prosperity and European prosperity depends on stability, security, and secure food and energy supply chains. The aforementioned rules-based order is under threat from Russia and Ukraine is the front line in defending that order.

The monetary cost is trivial, a few per cent of our normal defence spending, and it is delivering enormous value for money. Russian land combat power and large parts of its air and naval capability have been nullified for a period of years at the very least: deterring that combat power by our normal methods costs us many times as much. The Ukrainians are doing the West a huge favour and fighting our battles for us at a terrible price in blood, with their hands tied behind their backs due to the limitations we have placed on them.

The other major beneficiary of Hamas’ attack on Israel is Iran. The Hamas attack on Israel has not only diverted attention and resources from Ukraine, a gift to the Kremlin. It has also severely damaged progress in the implementation of the Abraham Accords. Even those Arab nations who don’t genuinely care about the plight of innocent Palestinians, who don’t like Hamas and who do fear Iran, are unable to be seen as embracing or cooperating with Israel in light of the large number of innocent Palestinians who have been killed as a result of IDF operations in Gaza the last several weeks.

Clearly, Hamas is a terrorist organization and its use of innocent people and hospitals as shields is a war crime but the IDF is still bound under international law to protect innocent people in these operations. Hamas, and Iran, knew that the Israeli government would respond with force as a result of the savage murders of 1200 people and the abduction of over 200 others – indeed this was premeditated to elicit exactly this sort of response by the IDF in order to undermine Arab-Israeli cooperation and thus prevent a shift in the balance of power in the region against Iran.

Unfortunately, the Netanyahu government with its support for continued illegal settlements in the West Bank and its focus on destruction of Hamas as opposed to finding a peaceful solution while punishing Hamas is unlikely to make much progress anytime soon in achieving such a solution. The mission statement to the IDF of “Destroy Hamas” fails to address an actual, achievable end state or anything about who or how Gaza will be governed after the operations are concluded.

There are calls across the West for a ceasefire: an immediate end to Israel’s effort to remove Hamas from control of Gaza. President Biden is correctly resisting these calls, while at the same time encouraging Israel to continue providing operational pauses for the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. He and his tireless Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, are working with other Nations to press Israel and Palestinians to move towards the elusive two-state solution. That plan needs to address the root causes of Hamas, rather than simply “mowing the grass” yet again.

As an Israeli paratroop colonel on the ground in Gaza told this paper recently:

“Jews are not going anywhere. Palestinians are not going anywhere. We need to find a way to coexist.”

That colonel evidently knows that he and his men can only deliver part of the solution. Much as some members of the Israeli ruling coalition may dislike the idea, post-Hamas Gaza will have to be run as something other than a prison. Illegal Jewish settlements must be brought to a halt. And the IDF, rightly very sparing of their soldiers’ lives, must also acknowledge that the methods they choose to use can make peace much harder or easier to achieve.

There are some hopeful notes in the Middle East. The leadership of Hezbollah seems keen not to get decisively involved, wisely perhaps as the IDF is fully mobilised with immense firepower at its disposal and “blood in its mouth”. An attack by Hezbollah would result in the loss of huge amounts of its troops and equipment for no likely gain, so the organisation’s stance is understandable.

Meanwhile it is critical that the leaders of the West, President Biden first among them, do not allow themselves to focus their entire attention on Gaza to the neglect of the other conflicts and flashpoints. The US and its allies must continue with robust freedom-of-navigation operations (FONOPS) in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, backed up by overwhelming naval and air power to ensure that China does not miscalculate American capability and resolve. The West must also stand ready to preserve freedom of navigation through the Hormuz chokepoint, and the Bab el Mandeb off Yemen with its Houthi-controlled shoreline. US action to contain the Houthis could help in bringing Saudi Arabia back to the table: it is a good sign that there are now significant US Navy and Marine resources in the Red Sea.

In Ukraine, Biden should move to end the war by arming Kyiv to win, not merely to keep fighting. The US should send the 300km-range ATACMS missile with a unitary warhead, necessary for destruction of Russian naval and air and logistics facilities in Crimea, rendering the Crimean peninsula untenable for Russian forces. This should be in addition to the shorter-ranged M39 ATACMS missile carrying cluster munitions. This will hopefully inspire Germany to provide the very effective 500km-range Taurus which would add decisive capability to Ukrainian efforts to destroy Russian headquarters, artillery, and logistics. Committing to Ukrainian victory would also accelerate the delivery to Ukraine of their promised F-16 fighters armed with a full panoply of weapons.

With all occupied Ukrainian territory under Zelensky’s guns, the Kerch bridges down and armed with proper Western air power, Ukraine would be able to make its drive to the Azov and cut off half the Russian invasion army. There would be little point fighting for the Donbas after that: the scene would be set for Ukrainian victory and rebuilding. Previously the British and French have shown that long-range weapons can be given to Ukraine without causing a Russian nuclear attack: there is no reason for timidity from President Biden or Chancellor Scholz.

It is time for the West to find its resolve. Russia’s war against Ukraine is the result of failed deterrence by the West. Putin was sure that based on our past history and unwillingness to respond with firmness to his previous aggression that we would not do anything effective, so he launched his large scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

If we show weakness again we may be inviting China to make a similar miscalculation which could lead to a far worse conflict than those now underway.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Ben Hodges served as commanding general, United States Army Europe. Previously he was a brigade commander during the 2003 invasion of Iraq

