Video Shows Chaotic Russian Advance Repelled by Kyiv’s Forces: ‘Meat Storm’

Combat footage released by a Ukrainian brigade purports to show Kyiv’s forces repelling what has been described as a “meat storm” launched by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

The video was released on Monday by the 58th Motorized Brigade, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. The post said Russia launched its advance at dawn and fled “in disgrace” within a few hours.

The brigade has been active in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, which began in February 2022. Clashes have been increasing in intensity near the town of Avdiivka, which has been described as the gateway to the city of Donetsk.

Since October 10, Russia has poured in thousands of troops, as well as tanks and armored vehicles, in an attempt to seize the town. Moscow’s forces have reportedly suffered high losses of troops and equipment.

Russia is said to have accumulated around 40,000 troops for an upcoming fresh assault on the town.

“Not everyone managed to escape—there were about fifty bodies of invaders left on the battlefield,” the 58th Motorized Brigade said.

“In eliminating the occupiers, the [brigade]…achieved the greatest success,” it added.

The aerial footage, filmed by a drone, is coupled with dramatic music, and appears to show Ukrainian forces firing at multiple Russian tanks and armored vehicles, leaving behind trails of smoke. One portion of the clip shows the charred remains of a vehicle, and a soldier covered in flames, crawling away from scene.

Newsweek couldn’t independently verify when the footage was filmed. Newsweek has contacted Russia’s Defense Ministry for comment via email.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1504521877036078&t=115

https://www.newsweek.com/video-combat-footage-russia-ukraine-war-donetsk-avdiivka-1843235?piano_t=1

Like this: Like Loading...