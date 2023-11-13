Ukraine under drone attack: what is known

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya21:32, 13.11.23

Anxiety gripped part of the country.

On Monday evening, Ukraine once again found itself under attack by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles .

This was reported in the official Telegram channel of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At 20:30, the military warned about the threat of drones, presumably “Shahed”, from the southern direction for the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

Subsequently, it became known that two groups of drones were moving towards Pavlograd, and people were urged to take shelter. Already at 20:54, the Air Force reported several groups of attack UAVs in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the direction of movement was north/northwest.

At 21:22, the military warned of several groups of Shahed-type drones in the southern part of the Kharkov region. “The direction of movement is north/northwest. The course may change,” they emphasized.

Meanwhile, in the Kherson and Nikolaev regions there is alarm due to the activity of Russian tactical aviation; there is a threat of the use of aircraft weapons.

At 21:23, residents of Krivoy Rog were called to take shelter.

Information is being updated…

Drone attacks today: what we know

During the day, the air force reported that air defense in the Dnepropetrovsk region was operating using a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle.

In the evening, they reported the destruction of five reconnaissance drones in the southern direction: three Merlin-VRs and two Orlan-10s. It was noted that one of them was destroyed in the Mykolayiv region, the others in the Kherson region.

