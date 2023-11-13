Ukraine to receive two more IRIS-T systems from Germany before year end

13.11.2023 17:20

Germany is planning to send two more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine before the end of 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jäger at the forum ‘Success Formula for Ukraine’, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Jäger, Germany’s defense industry is also interested in building long-term strategic relations with Ukraine. The German side is mainly focusing efforts to help Ukraine’s air defenses, namely with Gepard, IRIS-T and Patriot systems.

The German diplomat mentioned that the two countries had agreed on the supply of additional Patriot and IRIS-T systems.

Two more IRIS-T systems will arrive in Ukraine before the end of the year in addition to the three handed over before. Jäger noted that this would ensure the better protection of Ukrainian settlements against Russian attacks.

In addition, Germany is contributing to the strengthening of Ukraine’s energy system, namely the support of energy capabilities. In this context, Jäger noted that it is important for Ukraine to pass through the winter period without power outages.

A reminder that Ukraine received more than EUR 17.09 billion in military aid from Germany between February 24, 2022 and July 31, 2023.

