Ukraine aware of Russian plans – Zelensky on Ukraine’s intel reports

13.11.2023

Thanks to intelligence work, Ukraine is aware of what the enemy is plotting and how to respond this – both on land and in the Black Sea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated this in a video address to the nation, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today I heard intelligence reports – from defense intelligence chief Budanov and head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Lytvynenko. I thank both of our agencies – and each and every one who serves there – primarily for the fact that Ukraine is aware and will be aware of what the enemy is plotting and how we should respond – correctly and powerfully. Both on land and in the Black Sea,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine’s defense intelligence reported that Russia had accumulated some 870 missiles, including 115 high-precision ones, manufactured in October, for future strikes on Ukraine.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3786474-ukraine-aware-of-russian-plans-zelensky-on-ukraines-intel-reports.html

