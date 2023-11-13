Trump’s second term will resemble Putin’s, says congressman

Yury Kobzar17:56, 13.11.23

Trump has already made it clear that he will begin to destroy his political opponents as soon as he returns to the White House.

If Donald Trump returns to the White House, his second term as US president will resemble the rule of Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian leaders. This opinion was expressed by Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin on a political talk show on MSNBC .

In an interview with Spanish-language television station Univision this week , Trump admitted that if elected in 2024, he would use the FBI to pursue his political rivals.

“If I happen to be president and I see someone behaving well and beating me really badly, I say I will go and press charges against them,” he said

Commenting on this statement, Raskin suggested that Trump sees the government’s role in particular as destroying its political enemies.

“So what would [Trump’s] second term look like? It would look a lot like Vladimir Putin in Russia. It would look a lot like [Prime Minister Viktor] Orban in Hungary – an illiberal democracy, which means a democracy without rights or freedoms.” or respect for due process, the system, the rule of law,” Raskin said.

Raskin once participated in the work of a parliamentary commission that investigated the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and Trump’s role in those events. According to the congressman, Trump’s behavior at that time indicates that he is the type of politician who is not ready to accept the election results if they do not benefit him, and he is not afraid to resort to political violence.

“They perceive political violence as a tool for gaining power, and then everything follows from the will of a charismatic politician. And Donald Trump is on the list of such. Therefore, we are clearly heading towards a completely different form of government, which any of us could recognize as a continuation of the past – the right, an authoritarian government in alliance with Putin, Xi Jinping, Orban, [former Brazilian President] Bolsonaro,” Raskin said.

Trump plans to become US president for a second time

As UNIAN wrote, current US President Joe Biden is inferior in ratings to his main competitor in the upcoming elections, Donald Trump, in 5 out of 6 key states. In previous elections it was the other way around.

We also said that President Vladimir Zelensky expects continued support for Ukraine from the United States, regardless of who becomes the new American leader following the election results in 2024. At the same time, Zelensky avoided directly answering how concerned he is about the possible victory of Donald Trump in the US elections.

