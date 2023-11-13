The Buk-M1 air defense system was adapted for American missiles, they successfully passed tests

11/13/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Soviet Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems, which the Ukrainian Defense Forces use for air defense, have been converted for use with American missiles. This decision could strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses in the winter, when Russia is likely to attack energy infrastructure.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuri Ignat, spoke about this in an interview with Radio NV. According to him, air defense systems with American missiles were tested at a test site in the United States of America.

The partners have already announced that the results of their combat use were successful.

Ignat clarified that Soviet missiles are in short supply, since the Buk-M1 and S-300 complexes are produced only in the aggressor state of Russia. Therefore, Ukraine must look for alternative solutions and combine Soviet and American weapons.

“We need to look for steps, ways, such as crossing the Soviet with the American. They (defend – Ed.), albeit on a small radius,” he noted.

In addition, the speaker of the Air Force said that the Ukrainian army needs a larger number of not only Buks, tuned to missiles from the United States, but also HAWK systems, which, although outdated, have been modernized and are already showing results.

As OBOZ.UA reported, the partners transferred additional air defense systems to the Ukrainian army in order to protect the infrastructure from possible attacks by Russia on the eve of winter. The air defense systems NASAMS, Patriot, IRIS-T, Hawk, and Raven are already in service .

