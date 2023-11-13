Some posts from FB page; Meanwhile in Ukraine

Nov 13

Proceeds from the auction of Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan Barbie doll were utilized to support the rehabilitation of 14 injured soldiers and fund surgeries for 3 individuals 💙💛

Say hello to my little friend!

📷: 121st @TDF_UA Brigade

When russia is your neighbor, you have to defend freedom with arms.

📸: 25th Airborne Brigade

President Zelenskуy in his evening address spoke about protecting Ukraine from russian terrorist attacks.

“I thank all our partners who helped Ukraine in air defense. These are different countries. We can’t talk about everything openly now, but the Ukrainian air shield is already stronger than in the past. There are already other possibilities, but not yet complete protection of the entire territory”

Russians hit a library in Kherson

According to the authorities, the building was heavily damaged and a fire broke out. Rescuers spent more than an hour and a half extinguishing the fire. No one was injured or killed in the attack.

Why isn’t he giving this advice to putin? Why tell the intended victim to stop resisting, instead of urging the attacker to stop and go home?

Hearts that are pure and full of good intentions will always win against evil.

