Seasickness of the Russian Navy: which ships were destroyed or damaged by the Ukrainian army

Anastasia Gorbacheva06:59, 13.11.23

In total, more than 20 ships were hit.

Over almost two years of war, Ukraine was able to inflict irreparable damage to the fleet of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed and damaged more than 20 Russian military vessels .

Among the successful attacks of the Ukrainian army on the Russian fleet is the defeat of two small landing ships of the Serna class of Project 11770 on the night of November 10 near the village of Chernomorskoye in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, the newest corvette Askold in Kerch, which had not yet been adopted by the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was destroyed.

Full list of destroyed or damaged Russian ships:

tugboat Vasily Bekh – June 17, 2022;

high-speed Russian landing boat of the Serna project – May 7, 2022;

missile cruiser Moscow – April 13, 2022;

large landing ship Saratov – March 23, 2022;

large landing ship Novocherkassk – March 24, 2022;

large landing ship Caesar Kunikov – March 24, 2022;

Project Raptor patrol boat – March 21, 2022;

two patrol boats of the Raptor project – May 2, 2022;

three patrol boats of the Raptor project – May 8, 2022;

support vessel Vsevolod Bobrov – May 12, 2022;

minesweeper Ivan Golubets – October 29, 2022;

frigate Admiral Grigorovich – October 29, 2022;

frigate Admiral Makarov – October 29, 2022;

large landing ship Olenegorsk Gornyk – August 4, 2023;

tanker SIG – August 5, 2023;

submarine Rostov-on-Don – September 13, 2023;

large landing ship Minsk – September 13, 2023;

patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin – October 11, 2023;

small rocket ship of the Buyan-M project – October 13, 2023;

corvette Askold – November 4, 2023;

two small landing boats of the Serna project – November 10, 2023.

