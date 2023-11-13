Scholz coalition set to double Germany’s military aid to Ukraine to £7bn

Reports say this would lift country’s defence spending to 2.1pc of its GDP target, beyond the 2pc pledged by all Nato members

12 November 2023

German chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition has agreed in principle to double the country’s military aid for Ukraine next year to €8 billion (£7 billion), according to reports.

If approved by parliament, where Mr Scholz’s parties hold a majority, the boost would lift Germany’s defence spending to 2.1 per cent of its gross domestic product target, beyond the 2 per cent pledged by all Nato members, the source added.

Lawmakers of Mr Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Free Democrats and the Green party agreed on the increase in negotiations over the proposed 2024 federal budget ahead of a formal meeting of the budget committee of the Bundestag, lower house of parliament, on Nov 16, a source told Reuters.

Bloomberg News first reported on the news on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. A spokesman for Germany’s Ministry of Defence said the Bundestag committee has not finished negotiations and declined to comment further.

German Bild am Sonntag newspaper also said the committee is due to approve the additional €4 billion.

‘Right thing to do’

“Doubling the military spending is both the right thing to do and important,” it quoted member of parliament Andreas Schwarz, who acts as an SPD military budget official, as saying.

“With the move we will underscore our promise to Ukraine with the necessary funds. The fact that we will also be able to fulfil our Nato obligation is a great success of the … coalition,” he was reported as saying.

An EU plan to spend up to €20 billion on military aid for Ukraine is meeting with resistance from member countries, diplomats said this week.

Germany is already Ukraine’s biggest backer in Europe and second only to the US worldwide.

Berlin has channelled more than €17 billion in military aid to Ukraine, according to data tracked by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. This includes Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Marder armoured infantry fighting vehicles, Iris-T and Patriot anti-missile systems, Gepard anti-aircraft guns and multiple-rocket launchers

