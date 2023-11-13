Russians fleeing from Zaporizhzhia region, looting homes, raping minors – mayor

12.11.2023
In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, more and more Russian soldiers are fleeing from their positions.
Fugitives commit robberies and assault civilians, says Melitopol Mayor in exile Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.
In the “deep rear”, the invaders feel “so safe” they increasingly flee from their own positions. Deserters have no moral principles and pose an extreme threat for civilians. Armed fugitive soldiers commit robberies and assault people,” Fedorov said.
He called on civilians to stay as far as possible from the Russians, who “have long lost a human face, bringing only grief to others.”
“They seize people’s property, rape women and even minors” Fedorov added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, at least three Russian Guard officers were killed in an explosion that rocked temporarily occupied Melitopol on November 11.
https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3785976-russians-fleeing-from-zaporizhia-region-looting-homes-raping-minors-mayor.html
This is the type of sub-human filth that Trump, Gaetz, Taylor-Greene and other mafia assets want to win. If they do win, the horrors they will spread across the nation will blow the mind. Never forget!
The turds you mention are happy as long as it’s not their wives who are being butt-raped by savages. Although in the case of MTG, she would probably regard it as a privilege.