Russians fleeing from Zaporizhzhia region, looting homes, raping minors – mayor

12.11.2023

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, more and more Russian soldiers are fleeing from their positions.

Fugitives commit robberies and assault civilians, says Melitopol Mayor in exile Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

In the “deep rear”, the invaders feel “so safe” they increasingly flee from their own positions. Deserters have no moral principles and pose an extreme threat for civilians. Armed fugitive soldiers commit robberies and assault people,” Fedorov said.

He called on civilians to stay as far as possible from the Russians, who “have long lost a human face, bringing only grief to others.”

“They seize people’s property, rape women and even minors” Fedorov added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at least three Russian Guard officers were killed in an explosion that rocked temporarily occupied Melitopol on November 11.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3785976-russians-fleeing-from-zaporizhia-region-looting-homes-raping-minors-mayor.html

