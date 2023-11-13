PUTIN’S REGIME NEVER WANTS TO OPEN UKRAINE’S PANDORA’S BOX

David Piguet

International Relations Senior, Stabilization & Peacekeeping

Nov 12, 2023

Inspiring words:

(Translation) :

Despite the transitory trends that animate the media community and the opposite fantasies that excite the minds of those far from our Ukrainian land, whether they are journalists, politicians, diplomats, or even experienced Western military strategists, they do not understand the Ukrainian soul and Ukrainians in general.

There will be no negotiations with Russia as long as it occupies our sacred land and as long as it is ruled by Putin and his kleptocrats.

We have sacrificed too much to make any concessions to the enemy.

Russia has no future in Ukraine.

And it doesn’t matter that Putin unleashed sick Hamas dogs on Israel and managed to distract the attention of the press and the world community.

We need the munitions and weapons systems that the war economy can produce to fight the Russia-Iran-China-North Korea axis powers.

The price we pay is exorbitant, but slowing Western aid will only strengthen our resolve and radicalize us.

After all, we can imagine that our most ardent freedom fighters could consider every member of Putin’s regime a legitimate target, anywhere, at all times.

Ukraine is strong and indivisible.

Putin’s Russia is in the lions’ den and will only come out if it completely retreats beyond its 2013 borders, or individually by filling hundreds of thousands of body bags that they intended for Ukrainians to organize a new genocide.

Ukrainians will always be where you least expect them.

We are united to victory.

We sincerely and uncompromisingly support our leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and our Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi.

Together to Victory!

Glory to Ukraine!

Glory to the Heroes!

Glory to the Nation!

🔱🇺🇦🔱❤️🖤🔱🔥🔥🔥

Original text:

ПУТІНСЬКИЙ РЕЖИМ НІКОЛИ НЕ ТРАВ ВІДКРИВАТИ УКРАЇНСЬКУ Скриньку ПАНДОРИ

Не зважаючи на минущі тенденції, що оживляють медіа-спільноту, і на протилежні фантазії, що розбурхують уми, далекі від нашої української землі, чи то журналісти, чи політики, чи дипломати, чи навіть досвідчені західні військові стратеги, вони не розуміють української душі та українців у загальний.

З Росією не буде жодних переговорів, поки вона окупує нашу священну землю і поки нею керує Путін і його клептократи.

Ми надто багато пожертвували, щоб піти на якісь поступки ворогові.

Росія не має майбутнього в Україні.

І неважливо, що Путін спустив на Ізраїль хворих собак ХАМАС і зумів відвернути увагу преси та світової громадськості.

Нам потрібні боєприпаси та системи зброї, які може виробляти воєнна економіка, щоб боротися з державами осі Росія-Іран-Китай-Північна Корея.

Ціна, яку ми платимо, є непомірною, але уповільнення західної допомоги лише зміцнить нашу рішучість і радикалізує нас.

Зрештою, ми можемо уявити, що наші найзапекліші борці за свободу можуть вважати кожного представника путінського режиму законною мішенню будь-де та завжди.

Україна сильна і неподільна.

Путінська Росія перебуває в лігві левів і вийде звідти, лише якщо повністю відступить за свої кордони 2013 року, або індивідуально, наповнивши сотні тисяч мішків з трупами, які вони призначали українцям для організації нового геноциду.

Українці завжди будуть там, де їх найменше очікуєш.

Ми єдині до перемоги.

Ми щиро і безкомпромісно підтримуємо нашого ватажка Президента Володимира Олександровича Зеленського та нашого Головнокомандувача Збройних Сил України Валерія Федоровича Залужного.

Разом до Перемоги!

Слава Україні!

Слава Героям!

Слава Нації!

🔱🇺🇦🔱❤️🖤🔱🔥🔥🔥

