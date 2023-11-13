Navy spox explains why Russians pause Kalibr attacks

13.11.2023

A long pause in Russia’s cruise missile attacks is related to logistics issues and the redeployment of missile carriers and missile stocks.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At the moment, we can see just one enemy ship in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov,” Pletenchuk told.

In his words, Russian invaders are forced to occasionally redeploy vessels from Novorossiysk and re-moor them in Tuapse, “because they have to change a mooring location, and there is not enough waterfront there”.

According to Pletenchuk, the enemy had to redeploy cruise missile carriers from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk. However, “the logistics serving these carriers had remained in Sevastopol”.

“Now the enemy has faced the lack of logistics – they cannot load Kalibr missiles in Novorossiysk. Accordingly, until they resolve this problem, they are actually unable to use missiles. In order to do so, they need to go to Sevastopol to recharge, but this is dangerous to them,” Pletenchuk explained.

At the same time, Russian invaders are accumulating missile stocks prior to the winter period.

“As the military and industrial complex cannot supply them with the desired amount of missiles, they have to hold such pauses,” Pletenchuk concluded.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently warned that Russians may increase drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

