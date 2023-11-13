Let them give birth to children: the Russian Parliament called for not giving girls an education (video)

Yury Kobzar22:11, 13.11.23

A deputy of the upper house of the Russian parliament believes that female education hinders the prosperity of Russia.

The Russian parliament called for limiting higher education for young people and especially girls. This proposal was made by Margarita Pavlova, a member of the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian Parliament) from the Chelyabinsk region.

In her opinion, the Russian authorities should seriously concern themselves with the spiritual and moral education of girls in order to pull Russia out of the demographic hole. Pavlova is sure that they need to be focused on having children, and not on getting an education.

“We need to stop multiplying the number of young people who receive higher education, which then, in fact, leads them nowhere. They either start working in completely different professions, or something else. And this search for oneself drags on for many years , and as a result, this reproductive function is missed,” said a member of the Russian parliament.

As UNIAN wrote, recently the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill came up with a way to increase the demographics in Russia. During one of his sermons, he stated that the Kremlin regime simply needs to ban abortion in the Russian Federation.

“Indeed, we need more people, this is an obvious fact, everyone recognizes it: both politicians and sociologists… If we solve this problem, if we learn to dissuade women from having an abortion, the statistics will immediately go up,” said the Russian patriarch.

We also recently reported that the head of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, proposed creating a “Ministry of Happiness” in Russia. It supposedly should assess how happy this or that law will make Russians.

