Hungary rejected a request to allocate 500 million euros for weapons for Ukraine

Hungary has been blocking the release of this tranche for months.

Hungary has again blocked the allocation of funds for weapons to Ukraine. We are talking about the 8th tranche in the amount of 500 million euros from the European Peace Fund, with money from which EU states are compensated for arms supplies to Ukraine.

This was reported by Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak on his Twitter (X). According to him, this topic was discussed by the foreign ministers of the European Union countries at a meeting that took place in Brussels on November 13.

“Another discussion about Ukraine in Brussels today among the 27 EU foreign ministers. And still the blockade of the 8th tranche (500 million) of EU military aid for Ukraine,” Jozwiak wrote.

For several months now, Hungary has been blocking the allocation of 500 million euros to compensate for arms supplies to Ukraine. The reason was that the National Anti-Corruption Agency included the Hungarian OTP Bank – the country’s largest bank – on the list of war sponsors.

In September 2023, Ukraine removed the bank from its list of war sponsors in order to unblock aid from the EU war fund .

In Hungary, this step was called “correct,” but they demanded guarantees that the bank would not be returned to this list in the future. Foreign Minister Szijjártó also demanded that the Russian division of OTP Bank and four bank executives be excluded from the sanctions list.

