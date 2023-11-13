Elon Musk will speak at a conference on artificial intelligence in Moscow – media

Yury Kobzar20:18, 13.11.23

It is not yet clear whether this is someone’s provocation or whether Musk really decided to visit the capital of the aggressor country.

The controversial American billionaire Elon Musk plans to take part in a Russian conference on artificial intelligence, which will take place this month in Moscow. This was reported by EU Reporter with reference to its own sources.

It is noted that Musk is scheduled to act as a speaker at the AI ​​Journey 2023 conference, which should bring together researchers from “India, China and other countries.” The publication associates Elon Musk’s participation in this event with the recent announcement of his own Grok neural network, which should compete with ChatGPT.

“Grok is an artificial intelligence modeled after The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, designed to answer almost anything, and, more difficult, even tell you what questions to ask! Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor!” – says the neural network’s Twitter page .

At the time of publication of this news, there is no official confirmation or denial of Musk’s participation in the Moscow conference, which will take place on November 22-24, either from the billionaire himself or from the organizers of the event.

Updated at 20.18. The organizing committee of the AI ​​Journey conference stated in a comment to the Russian publication RIA Novosti that Elon Musk’s participation in the event was not planned, but if he wants, the organizers will be happy to see him there.

Elon Musk and Russia

As UNIAN wrote, Elon Musk is well known for his eccentricity, which often goes beyond the acceptable. For example, in October, he posted a caricature of Vladimir Zelensky on his Twitter page , which ridiculed the Ukrainian president’s attempts to get Western help in the war against Russia.

And the other day the billionaire said that it was time for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia in order to avoid new deaths at the front. At the same time, he sympathized with the Russian soldiers, who, in his opinion, ended up at the front against their will and supposedly do not hate the Ukrainians.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...