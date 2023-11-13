Dutch defense chief remembers fallen war pilot “Juice” at F-16 training center opening

13.11.2023 22:20

During the opening of the training center for F-16 pilots in Romania, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, in her speech mentioned the Ukrainian pilot Andriy Pilshchykov, who died as a result of a plane crash in Zhytomyr region on August 25.

This was reported on the minister’s page on X, Ukrinform saw.

“During my speech, I referred to the late Andrii Pilshchykov, the ace UA pilot with call sign ‘Juice’. He was a great advocate of the transition to the F-16. It is partly thanks to his efforts that we can now train a new generation of pilots,” the message reads.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=ukrinform&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=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%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1724095769068601786&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ukrinform.net%2Frubric-defense%2F3786486-dutch-defense-chief-remembers-fallen-war-pilot-juice-at-f16-training-center-opening.html&sessionId=c4b5ce7d083b0783883c9e89290b95f4bc15a69f&siteScreenName=ukrinform&theme=light&widgetsVersion=01917f4d1d4cb%3A1696883169554&width=550px

On the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, it is noted with reference to Ollongren, that the training center symbolizes the combined efforts of European nations. Thereby they strengthen the European defense.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=ukrinform&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=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%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1724095771845279856&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ukrinform.net%2Frubric-defense%2F3786486-dutch-defense-chief-remembers-fallen-war-pilot-juice-at-f16-training-center-opening.html&sessionId=c4b5ce7d083b0783883c9e89290b95f4bc15a69f&siteScreenName=ukrinform&theme=light&widgetsVersion=01917f4d1d4cb%3A1696883169554&width=550px

Romania will be able to make a decisive contribution to the defense of the eastern flank of Europe as the future of the educational center is in safe hands, she said.

The opening took place in the presence of the American and Ukrainian ambassadors to Romania. The F-16 manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, was also represented.

According to Ollongren, the training of these pilots and the supply of F-16 aircraft is an important step in Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. Less than two weeks ago, the minister visited Kharkiv and Kyiv. There, she saw with her own eyes that Ukraine, as before, is just as determined to win the battle as it was on day 1 of Russian invasion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Defense of Romania, Angel Tilvar, together with his Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren, on Monday opened a training center for F-16 fighter jets at the Fetesti air base, where pilots from Ukraine will be trained.

According to estimates, pilot training at the European Training Center, located 150 kilometers east of Bucharest, will last six months.

F-16 producer Lockheed provided instructors and technical personnel for the training.

Photo: Kajsa Ollongren @DefensieMin

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...