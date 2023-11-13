Baby injured as Russians open fire on civilian car in Kherson suburbs

PHOTO, VIDEO

13.11.2023 15:34

Russian troops have struck a civilian car with artillery in the suburbs of Kherson. One person was reported killed and two injured, including a two-month-old baby.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the afternoon, in the suburbs of Kherson, Russians launched artillery strikes on a car, driving a [two-month-old] girl and her relatives back home after a medical check-up,” Klymenko wrote.

Following the enemy attack, the car caught fire. The child’s mother, 36, was taken to hospital in grave condition.

“The man who was driving the car died. Presumably it was the child’s grandfather, 64. His identity will be established upon examination, as his body got burnt almost completely,” Klymenko added.

According to the preliminary data, the little girl was diagnosed with a mine blast head injury. Her condition was estimated as moderately grave. Doctors are fighting for her mother’s life.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office noted that Russian troops shelled a road at the entrance to a village in the Kherson district around 11:40 a.m., November 13, 2023.

Photo: Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry, Prosecutor General’s Office

