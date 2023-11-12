“We didn’t eat or drink anything for 2-3 days”: a captured occupier spoke about the provision in the Russian army.

12.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Captured Russian occupier Georgy Skovorodnikov spoke about the poor supply of the army of the terrorist state of Russia. According to the invader, the Kremlin soldiers had nothing to eat or drink for 2-3 days.

OBOZ.UA received the video of the interrogation of the Russian from its own sources. He said that over time, Russian units received less and less support and spent a long time in positions without rotation.

Skovorodnikov himself fell into the hands of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction. Judging by the story, he is one of Putin’s puppets who believed in all the fairy tales of the Russian command: that they would sit in the rear, warm and well-fed, that money would arrive on time. However, traditionally it only replenished the exchange fund.

Let us remind you that the occupier, captured by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, said that he was surrounded and lost consciousness after being wounded. This happened on November 2, 2023.

The invader was sent for the first assault somewhere around the 20th of October. Then he and seven other occupants (the group consisted of 22 people) were evacuated.

