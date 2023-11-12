Russians accuse General Teplinsky of treason.

12.11.2023

The situation of the Russian occupying forces is rapidly worsening near Kherson. Russians are already expecting a quick “gesture of goodwill” in Oleshky on the left bank of the Dnieper, reports dialog.ua.

Russian Telegram channels also wrote about the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this area. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine passed the settlement of Kozachi Laheri and entered the settlement of Oleshky. Teplinsky [the commander of the Russian forces in the Kherson direction – Ed.] wasted everything… The Commander of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, who is also the commander of the Dnepr Main Troops, Colonel General Teplinsky completely wasted it and ruined thousands of lives of soldiers on the left bank of the Dnieper,” the Paratroopers for Honesty and Justice Z-channel, which is hosted by the Russian military, reports.

According to the DeepState maps, they monitor the situation at the front, both the Kozachi Laheri and Oleshky are in the “red” zone, that is, under the occupation of the Russian army.

However, the front line is adjacent to these settlements, that is, the penetration of the Ukrainian troops into these settlements may well be possible.

It is known that on the left bank of the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are systematically creating and expanding bridgeheads, and they are deploying heavy armors there.

