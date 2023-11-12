Ukraine’s Border Guards raise Ukrainian flag in grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast

11 NOVEMBER 2023

Ukraine’s Border Guards have raised a Ukrainian flag in the village of Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast, which until now was in the grey zone near the Russian border.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: “Border guards from the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade have raised a blue-and-yellow flag in the settlement of Topoli located near the Russian border in Kharkiv Oblast, which until now remained in the ‘grey zone’.

The occupiers should always see our flag flying and remember: We are always prepared to defend our lands and crush the enemies!”

