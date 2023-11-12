Three Russian officers were killed as a result of an explosion in Melitopol, – intelligence

Ekaterina Girnyk14:57, 12.11.23

The explosion occurred at the headquarters of the occupiers, while a meeting of FSB and Russian Guard officers was taking place there.

In Melitopol, three Russian officers were killed as a result of an explosion at the occupiers’ headquarters. The Main Intelligence Directorate told us the details of yesterday’s “bavovna”.

“On November 11, 2023, a powerful explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Melitopol. The action of revenge, which was carried out by representatives of the local resistance movement, took place in the premises of the New Post, seized by the Russians, located on Dmitry Dontsov Street (the occupiers call it Pavel Sudoplatov Street),” it says in the message.

The Main Intelligence Directorate told the details of the explosion / photo Main Intelligence Directorate

It is noted that the Russian occupiers located their headquarters in this building. Moreover, the attack was carried out during a meeting of the occupiers – officers of the FSB and the Russian Guard.

“As a result of the explosion at the occupiers’ headquarters, at least three officers of the Russian Guard were killed. Information about other enemy losses is being clarified,” intelligence reports said.

It is noted that after the strike, a commotion began in Melitopol – many police rushed to the scene with sirens turned on, and subsequently “they dragged a car burned near the headquarters through the occupied city to their station.”

