Storm Shadow Missiles Targeted Russia’s Air Defence Cluster

November 12, 2023

In the Russian Federation, a video of Storm Shadow’s arrival at an air defense cluster was leaked: there is “zrada” in the Z-channels.

The Russian occupier leaked footage of the destruction of Russian air defense by a Storm Shadow missile, which caused a storm in the Z-community.

Russian ultra-patriots are angry because of the video of a Ukrainian Armed Forces missile arriving at a cluster of air defense installations of the Russian Armed Forces. Presumably, it was filmed and leaked online by one of the Russian occupiers.

The footage is available on the Ukraine 365 Telegram channel.

A Russian military officer filmed the work of Russian air defense. He was amazed at how the missiles were launched in a cluster to intercept enemy projectiles.

“Fuck, there are so many of them, damn it!” the occupier rejoiced.

However, his good mood quickly came to an end. A Russian military officer captured on video the moment a Ukrainian Storm Shadow missile arrived directly at an air defense cluster. There was a powerful explosion, during which the occupier miraculously managed to survive. He decided not to tempt fate and silently ran away.

It is unknown where exactly the incident took place.

Meanwhile, in the Russian Z-channels they are tearing and throwing around. Ultrapatriots are dissatisfied not only with the inability of Russian air defense to intercept Ukrainian missiles, but also with the fact that moments of shame of Russian troops are leaked onto the Internet.

Earlier, Dialog.UA reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces took off a squadron of Su-24s with Storm Shadow missiles.

We also wrote that Storm Shadow flew to the Chongar Bridge again.

